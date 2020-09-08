Study shows record number of young people living at home with their parents amid pandemic

A record number of young adults moved back with their parents during the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data analysis from the Pew Research Center.

The group found that 52% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 are living with one or both parents. It’s the first time on record that more than half of young adults were living with their parents, according to the group’s analysis of Census data.

The figures are up 5% since February. The closures of colleges and universities didn’t have an impact on the number because Census data already considered unmarried students living in dorms as living with their parents, Pew noted.

It’s at least the highest number since the height of the Great Depression; researchers believe more young adults lived with their parents during that turbulent era but don’t have data for the time period.

“The number and share of young adults living with their parents grew across the board for all major racial and ethnic groups, men and women, and metropolitan and rural residents, as well as in all four main census regions. Growth was sharpest for the youngest adults (ages 18 to 24) and for White young adults,” the group said.

The analysis showed that young adults have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.

You can find Pew’s study here.