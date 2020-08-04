Student at Brownsburg High School tests positive for COVID-19

BROWNSBURG, Ind.– Officials say a case of COVID-19 has been identified at Brownsburg High School.

The Brownsburg Community School Corporation made the announcement Tuesday and confirmed the individual with COVID-19 is a student.

School officials are working with the Hendricks County Health Department to respond to the case.

Students and staff who have had close contact, meaning being within six feet of the student for 15 minutes or more, are being contacted about the next steps they should take.

Any spaces that the student has come in contact with have already been sanitized and disinfected, officials said.

Other central Indiana schools, such as New Palestine High School, Avon High School, Greenfield Central Junior High School and Elwood Junior Senior High School, have seen cases from students or staff members.