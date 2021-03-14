Stimulus checks: IRS updates ‘Get My Payment’ tool so you can check the status of your money

Stimulus payments started going out over the weekend as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Now, you can check the status of your money through the IRS’ Get My Payment tool. It was set to go online Monday, but some users are already able to track the status of their payments.

Nearly 160 million U.S. households will receive some $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning up to $75,000 annually and couples up to $150,000.

Those earning more, but less than $80,000 per individual or $160,000 per couple, will receive reduced amounts. Those earning more than $80,000 individually or $160,000 per couple are not eligible for this round of stimulus payments.

To check the status of your stimulus payment, visit the IRS website. You’ll need to enter your Social Security Number or Individual Tax ID Number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

Assuming you’ve input the correct information, you should get one of the following statuses:

Payment Status

A payment has been processed, a payment date is available and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail. Note: mail means you may be issued an EIP Card or a check.

or

You’re eligible, but a payment has not been processed and a payment date is not yet available.

It will not show the amount of your 2021 Economic Impact Payment.

Payment Status Not Available

We haven’t yet processed your payment or you’re not eligible for a payment.

Need More Information

Your payment was returned to the IRS because the Postal Service was unable to deliver it. Only people who get this message can use the tool to give us bank account information.

The IRS noted that you could get locked out for 24 hours if you provide information that doesn’t match its records:

If your answers don’t match our records multiple times, you’ll be locked out of Get My Payment for 24 hours for security reasons. If you can’t verify your identity, you won’t be able to use Get My Payment.

The IRS has a Frequently Asked Questions section for additional concerns.