Steak ‘n Shake set to close more than 50 locations amid coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – The coronavirus pandemic has hit Steak ‘n Shake hard.

The parent company of the Indy-based restaurant chain said it will permanently close 57 restaurants during the first quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc. didn’t disclose which locations would be shut down. It did say 51 of the restaurants were company-owned while six were franchised.

Like many restaurants around the country, Steak ‘n Shake was limited to drive-thru, takeout and delivery services for much of March. Most dining rooms closed by mid-March because of the pandemic.

Steak ‘n Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants; last year it had 624 locations.

The company’s first franchise debuted in 1939.