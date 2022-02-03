State-run COVID-19 clinics to remain closed Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — State-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will remain closed Friday as central Indiana digs out from this week’s winter storm.

The Indiana Department of Health attributed the closure to “hazardous weather conditions.” The change includes the testing and vaccination clinic near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

From the health department:

Individuals with appointments at a state-run site will be notified with instructions to reschedule. Because sites run by local health departments and other entities also may be affected, anyone who has an appointment or plans a walk-in visit to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site should contact the site to ensure it is open before going.

The sites were also closed Thursday, Feb. 3, due to the weather.