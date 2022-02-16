INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 125 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,450 new cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.1% with a rate of 23.8% positive for unique individuals.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.2% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.8% of samples.

The agency said 1,870 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,749,694 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,671,859 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.6 million booster doses.

Image via the Indiana Department of Health

Indiana’s COVID-19 transmission map from Feb. 9 (left) and Feb. 16 (right)

How the state’s map has changed from Oct. 7, 2020, through Feb. 16, 2022

The County Metric map shows 52 Indiana counties in Red, with 36 in Orange, 4 in Yellow and zero in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Indiana has reported 1,671,299 total positive cases and 21,524 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 853 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,525 total COVID-19 patients: 1,322 confirmed and 203 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 18.2% of ICU beds and 77.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.