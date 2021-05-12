State officials to provide updates on COVID-19, vaccination efforts

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Health officials will give an update Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccination efforts.

The briefing will be at 2:30 p.m. and a livestream will be available in this story. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will be in attendance.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee will meet Wednesday to decide whether to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12-15. The FDA has already endorsed the move.

If the CDC’s recommendation is favorable, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for that age group starting 8 a.m. Thursday.

Currently, anyone age 16 and older may schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Click here to register or call 211 (866-211-9966). Walk-in appointments are also accepted at most vaccination sites.