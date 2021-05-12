State officials to provide updates on COVID-19, vaccination efforts

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Health officials will give an update Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccination efforts.

The briefing will be at 2:30 p.m. and a livestream will be available in this story. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will be in attendance.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee will meet Wednesday to decide whether to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12-15. The FDA has already endorsed the move.

If the CDC’s recommendation is favorable, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for that age group starting 8 a.m. Thursday.

Currently, anyone age 16 and older may schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Click here to register or call 211 (866-211-9966). Walk-in appointments are also accepted at most vaccination sites.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News