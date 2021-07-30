State health officials to brief Hoosiers on COVID-19 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials will provide an update Friday on the COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana.

Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver are both expected to speak at 1 p.m.

They last addressed Hoosiers on July 9. At that time, the alpha variant was dominant in Indiana, but Box predicted the state would see a surge from the delta variant. A few weeks later, that prediction turned out to be true; ISDH said delta was responsible for more than 90% of COVID-19 cases in samples tested by the agency.

More than 75% of Indiana counties are classified as having “high” or “substantial” amount of COVID-19 spread by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that people in those counties wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The recommendation came after the agency changed its mask guidance this week in response to increasing cases nationwide from the delta variant.

Map courtesy of ISDH

The ISDH County Metric map shows 30 counties in Blue, 47 in Yellow, 15 in Orange and zero in Red. The map, updated on Wednesdays, tracks each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.