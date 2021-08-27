State health officials holding briefing on COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in a month, state health leaders will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will discuss the latest data regarding coronavirus in Indiana. They last held a briefing on July 30.

It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. We will stream it live.

COVID-19 cases are surging in Indiana, mostly due to the rise of the delta variant. Case counts and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since January, when the state was coming off a winter surge in cases.

Area hospitals are approaching capacity levels; the state has said that the vast majority of hospitalizations are happening among unvaccinated Hoosiers. Last week, Riley Hospital for Children reported a record number of children hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state’s latest COVID-19 map, updated weekly on Wednesdays, showed 97% of Indiana counties in the red or orange categories denoting moderate to high COVID-19 spread.

ISDH map from August 25, 2021

A map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put all 92 Indiana counties in its red category denoting high COVID-19 transmission. The CDC, under new guidance released at the end of July, recommends that people in those areas wear masks in indoor public settings regardless of their vaccination status.

All Indiana counties are in red under the CDC’s COVID-19 transmission map