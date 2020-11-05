State health department’s map shows 74 Indiana counties with higher risk of COVID-19 spread

Left: Last week’s map; Right: This week’s map (Indiana State Department of Health)

A map released by the Indiana State Department of Health shows 74 Indiana counties are showing higher levels of coronavirus transmission.

The map, released weekly, shows only one county in blue (for minimal spread) and 17 in yellow (moderate community spread).

The rest of the state’s counties were in the orange designation (moderate to high spread) while three were in red (high community spread). The counties with high community spread were Dubois, Fayette, and Fountain.

The state’s map is updated once a week.

Last week’s map showed 39 Indiana counties in blue or yellow, with 50 counties in orange and three (Dearborn, Fayette and Ohio counties) in red.

Here are the classifications:

Blue (minimal community spread)

Schools operate all grades in person but limit activities where social distancing is not feasible

Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators

Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions

Yellow (moderate community spread)

Schools continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks

No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible

Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events

Work with local health department to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread

Orange (moderate to high community spread)

Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students

No assemblies or large group activities

Strong recommendation to limit extra-curricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees

Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities

Red (high community spread)

Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high school students consider virtual learning

No assemblies or large group activities

Extracurricular activities canceled

Discourage social events

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.