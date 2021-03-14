State health department reports 701 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths as vaccinations continue

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 701 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 10 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3%, with a cumulative rate of 9.5% positive.

As of Sunday, 1,270,966 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 830,862 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hoosiers aged 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 672,554 total positive cases and 12,446 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 410 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 10, the ISDH County Metric map shows 62 Blue, 29 in Yellow and 1 Orange. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 604 total COVID-19 patients: 360 confirmed and 244 under investigation.

ISDH says 36.9% of ICU beds and 82% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.