INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 7 new COVID-19 deaths since Sunday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 350 deaths.

The agency reported an additional 331 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 8,236.

Marion County has a total of 3,012 cases, the most in the state.

The new numbers show 44,539 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.