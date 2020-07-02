State health department reports 13 additional COVID-19 deaths, 453 more confirmed cases in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 453 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 46,387.

Those cases were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 13 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,469.

Marion County reported their totals as 11,434 cases and 680 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 496,835 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.3% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

ISDH is reporting 193 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The department said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Thursday, nearly 41 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.