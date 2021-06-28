State appealing judge’s order to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Holcomb will appeal a ruling ordering Indiana to continue paying federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

The ruling, which came down Friday, means the state would have to keep offering the extra $300 per week.

Marion Superior Court Judge John Hanley’s ruling called for the temporary, immediate reinstatement of those benefits. It was not the final ruling in the case; unemployment benefits would be restored at least until the final decision is reached.

Last month, Holcomb announced that Indiana would end its participation in the federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance on June 19, 2021. The state had earlier reinstated work search requirements for those seeking unemployment benefits.

Here are the programs the state ended on June 19:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides recipients extended benefits after their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits have been exhausted

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides a $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income

We’ve heard from several Hoosiers who still haven’t gotten vouchers for the federal unemployment benefits.

We have reached out to the Department of Workforce Development for more information.