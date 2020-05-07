Stacked Pickle owner and former Colts player Gary Brackett says all locations closing due to coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Say goodbye to the Stacked Pickle.

The sports bar and restaurant chain is closing, former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett revealed in a social media post.

Brackett said uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic left the business “unable to find a viable financial path forward.”

Brackett made the announcement on Twitter. The chain has nine locations in Indiana and one in Ohio.

“I know this will come as a disappointment for everyone, however, having made a career in overcoming adversity and obstacles, I also know that we will all persevere,” Brackett wrote. “Personally, I look forward to seeing what the next chapter holds.”

Brackett said the cancellation of key sporting events and the coronavirus pandemic left the Stacked Pickle in an untenable financial situation.

“I have spent the last six weeks working with my advisers and exploring a variety of options to continue operation when the applicable shelter-in-place orders are lifted,” Brackett wrote.

“Unfortunately, the loss of several significant sporting events and a month and half of business, combined with on-going restrictions and the uncertain duration of this crisis, left us unable to find a viable financial path forward.”

The Stacked Pickle was founded in 2010. Locations included Southport, Greenwood, Carmel and 96th Street.

It has truly been an amazing run. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past 10 years. We have truly appreciated the opportunity to serve our community 🙏❤️️‼️ pic.twitter.com/TjB6Fwz3kW — Stacked Pickle (@Stacked_Pickle1) May 6, 2020