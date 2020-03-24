Speedway Fire Department says firefighter tested positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- A firefighter with the Speedway Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19, the fire department announced Tuesday.

“We were notified this morning that one of our firefighters has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ordered to self-quarantine at home,” stated SFD Chief Robert Fishburn.

SFD says four other firefighters who had contact with the firefighter who tested positive have been instructed to self-quarantine as well. All five firefighters will stay in self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the virus in accordance with the CDC's guidelines, according to officials.

Fire department officials says they have assessed the situation and there was no known exposures to any other town employees or the public. It is unclear how the firefighter became infected with the virus.

All other firefighters are being tested in accordance with the State of Indiana Emergency Operations Center protocol and are being closely monitored for any symptoms, SFD says.

“We want to thank Eli Lilly and their staff for the expedited testing for our first-responders. This has been a difficult time for everyone, and it’s through your help that we’re able to keep serving our community and keep our firefighters safe,” said Chief Fishburn.