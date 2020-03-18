Simon Malls to close all locations until March 29 in response to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All Simon Malls will close across the country beginning Wednesday night.

The company said the facilities would shut down at 7 p.m., with reopening planned for March 29. The move includes malls, premium outlets and mills in the U.S.

The move affects the following locations in Indiana:

Castleton Square (Indianapolis)

Circle Centre Mall (Indianapolis)

College Mall (Bloomington)

The Fashion Mall (Indianapolis)

Greenwood Park Mall (Greenwood)

Hamilton Town Center (Noblesville)

Indiana Premium Outlets (Ediburgh)

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets (Michigan City)

Tippecanoe Mall (Lafayette)

University Park Mall (Mishawaka)

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.” David Simon, chairman, CEO and president