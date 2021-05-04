Seminar aims to guide Hoosiers through the FEMA application process for COVID-related funeral reimbursement

Funeral reimbursement for families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 has been available since April, but not everyone may know how to access it.

People must apply through FEMA to obtain the funds for burial and funeral costs. A local law office is offering help for those trying to navigate the process.

Applegate & Dillman law firm is hosting a free informational seminar Tuesday to answer questions and help walk people through this application. It’s an open house format open to anyone who wants to attend.

FEMA is offering to reimburse up to $9,000 per COVID-related funeral that happened after January 20, 2020 or up to $35,000 per application if multiple family members died.

This seminar will answer questions to see if families are eligible, help them know which documents they will need and answer any questions as they go through the process.

Carol Applegate practices elder law and says this seminar is geared towards those who may struggle with the application.

“Many of my clients do not have computers at home. They can’t use their phones real easily,” explained Applegate. “By helping them get this information together and getting their application number, then they can also send those in by mail, those documents. But they want to make sure that they’re prepared and they’ve got the right documents when they go to submit those.”

The seminar will be from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. at Applegate & Dillman’s office in Zionsville.

To RSVP, you can call 317-492-9569.

To apply directly for the reimbursement, you must do so through FEMA.

When it comes to being eligible, families must show a death certificate listing COVID-19 as a “cause of death.” The death also had to have happened in the United States.