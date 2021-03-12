Sellersburg to host state’s second mass vaccine clinic

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health is holding its second mass vaccination clinic Friday and Saturday.

It will be held at an Ivy Tech (8204 County Road 311) in Sellersburg from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Officials say all appointments have been taken, and anyone who has an appointment must stay in their car to receive the vaccine.

The single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered during the Ivy Tech clinic.

Another mass vaccine clinic will be held at the University of Notre Dame on March 26 and March 27. All appointments have also been spoken for in that clinic as well. Another clinic is due in Gary, Indiana later this month.

Nearly 17,000 Hoosiers received their vaccine at the first mass clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week.