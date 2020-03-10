SEC becomes 1st federal agency to ask DC employees to work from home due to potential coronavirus case

WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 18: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seal hangs on the facade of its building September 18, 2008 in Washington, DC. Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) has called for the ouster of SEC Chairman Christopher Cox in the wake of the collapse of several giant banks on Wall Street and the resulting financial crisis. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Securities and Exchange Commission is asking all personnel based at its headquarters to work from home due to an employee who may have coronavirus, according to an SEC spokesperson, becoming the first federal agency to ask its Washington employees to stay home.

"Late this afternoon, the SEC was informed that a Washington, DC Headquarters employee was treated for respiratory symptoms today (Monday)," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The employee was informed by a physician that the employee may have the coronavirus and was referred for testing."

The spokesperson added, "Amongst other precautions, the SEC is encouraging Headquarters employees to telework until further guidance."

The Washington Post first reported the SEC's decision.