School of Rock opens new location in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — There will soon be more music opportunities for children.

School of Rock is opening up a new location in Zionsville, down the street from the Creekside Nature Park.

The program already has schools in Carmel and Fishers, and kids have been rocking out despite the pandemic.

School of Rock has taken safety precautions to keep their in-person classes going.

President and owner Steve McFarland says the business has grown during the pandemic, with more parents looking for safe things for their kids to do.

“A lot of other activities are getting curtailed because they can’t keep [kids] under control,” explained McFarland. “An active sport, a contact sport, it’s hard to keep that six feet with social distancing.”

The schools’ protocols include things like hand sanitizing and handwashing upon entrance, wearing a mask and even placing shower curtains between instructors and students.

“Even our singers at first, they were not happy about having to sing with a mask on, but they’ve gotten used to it. It’s just kind of the new thing. They want to perform, they want to play, and so if that’s what they gotta do, that’s what they gotta do,” said McFarland.

The concerts have been moved outside, and iPads are used for children who need to stay home and learn remotely.

The Zionsville location will open next month on Halloween!