Rev 2020 canceled as organizers focus on 2021 edition of IU Health Foundation fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana University Health Foundation canceled Rev 2020—the group’s largest annual event.

The event had been pushed back to Aug. 1, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, organizers decided it was best to call off the fundraiser.

“The outpouring of community support for our team members these past few months has been nothing short of breathtaking,” says Crystal Miller, chief philanthropy officer for IU Health and president of the IU Health Foundation.

“Rev is more than an event. While the experience we’ve grown to love will not take place this year, the cause is more important than ever. I want to thank our sponsors, vendors and participants for their ongoing support of IU Health’s statewide teams on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.”

The IU Health Foundation has shifted planning to focus on the 2021 edition, which is scheduled for May 8, 2021.

Rev benefits IU Health patients and serves as the foundation’s largest annual event fundraiser.