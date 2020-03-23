Relief effort in Southport will help vulnerable residents during coronavirus pandemic

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Officials in Southport will announce new relief efforts to help residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to deliver household essentials to residents who, due to age or disability, may have trouble obtaining toiletries and food on their own.

The initiative includes transportation for vulnerable residents in Perry Township who can’t get to the store, pharmacy, doctor’s appointments or other essential locations.

Mayor James Cooney, Police Chief Thomas Vaughn, officials from Perry Township Senior Services and local pastors will discuss the program during a 10 a.m. news conference.