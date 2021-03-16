Reflecting on Indiana’s first announced COVID-19 death 1 year later

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, registered nurses Robin Gooding, left, and Johanna Ortiz treat a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. hit another one-day high on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at over 4,300 with the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marks one year since Indiana’s first COVID-related death was announced. It’s a milestone that came less than two weeks after the state’s first known case.

The coronavirus would go on to kill more than 500,000 people in the United States and more than 12,000 here in Indiana.

Roberta Shelton

The first announced Hoosier death was Roberta Shelton, a woman over the age of 60 known as “Birdie” by friends and family.

Doctors revealed Shelton had an underlying medical condition. She did not travel abroad, which led medical staff to believe this was a case of community spread.

Shelton was treated within the Community Health Network when she passed.

While giving condolences to the family one year ago, Governor Eric Holcomb emphasized the need for people to stay home.

“While we had hoped, prayed and worked hard so this painful day would never occur, sadly, we knew it would. Still, sadly, we anticipate that it will again,” said Holcomb one year ago.

Doctors said Shelton was separated from a loved one who was also infected with the virus. The couple communicated by iPad, and a nurse was in the room when she died.

While Shelton was announced as the first death, later data showed five people died of COVID-19 before her. The first recorded deaths were two people who died on March 10.