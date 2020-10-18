Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University head football coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, Purdue Athletics announced.
“During Purdue’s daily CoVid-19 testing on Sunday, Oct. 18, head football coach Jeff Brohm returned a presumed positive result via an antigen test, we are awaiting confirmation via a PCR test,” Purdue said in a statement. “He informed his staff and the team this afternoon and is currently at home in isolation. Coach Brohm will address the media via a Zoom call Monday during his scheduled weekly press conference at 11 a.m. ET.”
Purdue is scheduled to begin their season Saturday against Iowa.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.