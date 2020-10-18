Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19

Head coach Jeff Brohm of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on during warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University head football coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, Purdue Athletics announced.

“During Purdue’s daily CoVid-19 testing on Sunday, Oct. 18, head football coach Jeff Brohm returned a presumed positive result via an antigen test, we are awaiting confirmation via a PCR test,” Purdue said in a statement. “He informed his staff and the team this afternoon and is currently at home in isolation. Coach Brohm will address the media via a Zoom call Monday during his scheduled weekly press conference at 11 a.m. ET.”

Purdue is scheduled to begin their season Saturday against Iowa.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.