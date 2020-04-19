Protesters gather at Governor Holcomb’s mansion over coronavirus restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested Saturday outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb, urging him to back off and restart the economy.

People carrying signs and American flags stood close together along the street outside the home in Indianapolis. Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn’t as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan.

Signs said, “If Holcomb’s job is essential, everyone’s job is essential!” and “Open Indiana Now!” Another said, “Not here for Trump here for freedom!”

Holcomb said a stay-at-home order that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 while he works on a plan to reopen businesses.

Earlier in the week, ahead of the rally, he disagreed with critics who accused him of acting illegally.

“If we disagree about that, then I’d be more than welcome to sit down with anyone that wants to go over the constitution or see where our authority is derived from,” Holcomb said.

On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 577 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 11,210 cases.

The agency reported an additional 17 confirmed deaths of the coronavirus in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 562.