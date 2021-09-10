Proof of COVID vaccine or negative test required for admission to GermanFest in October

INDIANAPOLIS — People planning to attend GermanFest in October will need to have proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, the Athenaeum Foundation announced.

Organizers say the admission requirements is to ensure “the safety of all who attend, especially those under the age of 12 and thus have not yet been given the opportunity to be vaccinated.”

According to Athenaeum Foundation president Craig Mince, “Implementing this requirement for our largest event of the year allows us to hold true to those ideals and to do our part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. We request all event attendees and supporters of the Athenaeum to be understanding during this time.”

This year’s GermanFest will take place outdoors from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 on Michigan and New Jersey Streets, surrounding the Athenaeum.

Upon presenting their ticket for admission, event attendees will need to present vaccine verification, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event, in one of the following ways:

Upload negative test results or your vaccination card through the Bindle Health app and present a verified entry pass on a smartphone. Bring the physical vaccination card accompanied with a photo ID.

Children under the age of 12 do not need to show a negative test result to attend GermanFest and are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Any future requirements for all attendees will be evaluated on a regular basis and communicated to guests.

The Athenaeum is joining many other local organizations, such as Live Nation, The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, The Cabaret and HI-FI in this new protocol to protect the health and safety of event guests.

GermanFest’s health and safety policy and FAQ can be read at athenaeumfoundation.org/germanfestcovid19policy.