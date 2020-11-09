Promising initial results from COVID-19 vaccine candidate as Indiana hospitalizations increase

INDIANAPOLIS — Pfizer and its collaborator BioNTech announced on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing coronavirus in participants, and they expect to produce 50 million doses this year.

The companies still have some hoops to jump through before a vaccine is distributed to the public.

Efficacy is an important step to determine whether a vaccine is viable, but Pfizer and BioNTech can not apply for FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) based on these efficacy results alone. More data on safety is needed. The companies are continuing to accumulate that safety data as part of their ongoing clinical study.

They expect the required safety data to be available by the third week of November.

In late July, United States Department of Health and Human Services announced up to $1.95 billion in funds to Pfizer for the large-scale manufacturing and nationwide distribution of 100 million doses of their vaccine candidate. The federal government will own the 100 million doses of vaccine initially produced as a result of this agreement, and Pfizer will deliver the doses in the United States if the product successfully receives FDA EUA or licensure after completing demonstration of safety and efficacy in the Phase 3 clinical trial, which began July 27.

First, interim efficacy analysis was conducted on Sunday by an external, independent data monitoring committee (DMC). The case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo indicates a vaccine efficacy rate above 90% at seven days after the second dose. According to Pfizer, this means that protection is achieved 28 days after the initiation of the vaccination, which consists of a two-dose schedule.

“For the flu vaccine, it is usually 50 to 60% effectiveness, so this one at a 90% is definitely much more effective than the vaccines that are in use,” said Dr. Lana Dbeibo, medical director of infection prevention at IU Methodist Hospital.

As the study continues, the final vaccine efficacy percentage may vary. The DMC has not reported any serious safety concerns and recommends that the study continue to collect additional safety and efficacy data as planned.

State officials say it is unclear when Hoosiers will get a COVID-19 vaccine, but Indiana is already preparing.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are continuing to climb. Numbers went up more than 20% in the last week. As of Sunday, 2,174 COVID-19 patients were in the state’s hospitals. That is the highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

“As long as we have the FDA approving the vaccine and the side effects profile established that there are no major side effects, this vaccine will be in the market for production,” said Dr. Dbeibo.

Pfizer expects to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020, which means immunizing up to 25 million people. The company hopes to produce up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

Once a vaccine is ready to be distributed in Indiana, Chris Weaver, senior VP of clinical effectiveness at IU Health Network, says the hospital system will be one of the state’s pilot sites.

“Some of these vaccines require what we call ultra low freezers to keep it at a low temperature,” said Weaver. “So we have distributed those across our system.”

State health officials say hospital staff and employees in long-term care facilities will be the first to receive a vaccine.

“It is going to be a limited supply to start with,” said Weaver. “I think the state has done a great job and health systems we partner with too to make a prioritization.”

Once a vaccine is ready for distribution, Indiana Immunization Coalition (IIC) says it is going to very important to be transparent to the public about its development.

“This is especially important given the speed with which the vaccine was developed relative to immunizations that are already out there,” said Patrick Glew, Program Manager of IIC. “Be very clear about that and be very clear about what was found in different steps in different stages.”

He believes the better we can do that the more we will build trust with the public.