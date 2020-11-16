Pre-registration required at Marion County Public Health Department COVID-19 testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Public Health Department is requiring anyone seeking a test at one of its three drive-thru testing locations to pre-register starting Monday.

“Over the past several days, we have seen a significant rise in the number of people visiting our COVID-19 testing sites,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “Registering in advance will result in shorter lines and a shorter wait time to get tested.”

Click here to register for free COVID-19 testing through the Marion County Public Health Department. Residents who do not have internet access or need help completing the online application can call 317-221-5515.

“Our drive-thru testing, along with everyone wearing face coverings, washing hands and social distancing, is a critical part of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Marion County,” Dr. Caine added.

The Marion County Public Health Department offers the following COVID-19 testing sites:

MCPHD Main Building

3838 N. Rural Street

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

MCPHD South District Health Office

7551 S. Shelby Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

3685 Commercial Drive

Mondays and Wednesdays

7 a.m-2 p.m.