Pre-K through 3rd grade IPS students return to in-person learning Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public School students in grades pre-K through third grade will return to the classroom Tuesday.

“We are glad to invite our students back into school. I also want to remind our families to be sure to know how critically important it is that you do your part to ensure we’re as safe as possible,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson in a video addressed to parents.

“Please be sure your student has a clean mask with them every day and is following healthy hygiene habits.”

IPS’ latest round of in-person learning started in November.

On January 25, students in fourth through sixth grade will also return to in-person learning.

Sixth graders will remain on a middle school schedule.

Seventh through 12th graders’ return to in-person learning on January 25 will be on a hybrid schedule.