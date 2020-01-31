Porter County patient tests negative for coronavirus, health officials say

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A person to have possibly been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus has been cleared by health officials in Porter County.

Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said lab testing performed by the CDC on the individual was negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus.

According to Stamp, the patient’s condition improved and the was discharged Friday.

Officials said there is no further risk to the public.

As previously reported, the county health department had identified a person traveling through Porter County as potentially infected with the virus.

The patient was isolated at a Porter County hospital out of an abundance of caution on Monday, January 27.

A statement from the Dr. Stamp said:

On January 27, 2020 the initial screening of an individual seeking medical attention revealed a travel history and physical symptoms that met established the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for novel coronavirus investigation. The successful handling of this situation is attributable to the collaboration with local, state and federal agencies charged with preserving and protecting public health and safety. If and when a similar event develops, the same collaboration will be employed.

