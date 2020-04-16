Police warn of text scam claiming you’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

You should always be careful what you click on when you get a text message—and that’s especially true during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Thomaston Police Department in Maine, scammers are sending out what appears to be an urgent text telling you about possible exposure to someone with COVID-19.

The text claims you’ve come in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It then advises you to self-quarantine and tells you to click a link for more information.

The link is likely a phishing attempt to get your information, police said. The department warned against clicking on the link—or any other links you may receive via text.

The message itself did not come from an official agency.

“It is, however, a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The post continued, “The virus is not the only invisible enemy. Be vigilant against all threats!”