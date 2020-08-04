Plainfield Schools employee tests positive for coronavirus

PLAINFIELD — A Plainfield Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Scott Olinger announced Tuesday.

The employee is said to have self-reported the diagnosis and is currently isolated.

Olinger added that two other employees are under quarantine after the school corporation identified them as having close contact with the individual who tested positive.

Plainfield Schools’ 2020-2021 school year begins Wednesday.

Despite our best interests, we know we will see positive cases within our school family. When we learn of positive COVID-19 cases within a school, we will notify the staff and families associated with that school, and contact tracing will begin immediately. As a reminder, just because someone within the school family tests positive, we may never know where they came in contact with the virus. This is an important reminder that social distancing, wearing masks, and proper sanitizing practices do work. We will have positive cases throughout the school year; one positive case is not going to shut down schools like it did in March. Superintendent Olinger

