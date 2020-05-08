Phased reopenings, lawsuits: Indiana’s neighbors map out plans for recovering from coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Eric Holcomb outlined his Back on Track Indiana plan for reopening the state’s economy last week.

Holcomb said he’s been in contact with the governors of surrounding states to compare notes on their plans to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But what are neighboring states doing in terms of stay-at-home orders and getting people back to work?

Here’s a look:

Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said this week that auto and other manufacturing workers can go back to work Monday. She has eased the state’s stay-at-home order while extending it through May 28.

Automakers hope to restart operations with a phased-in plan that begins May 18. Factories must adopt measures to protect workers, including screening, social distancing and disinfecting practices.

Manufacturing will be the third industry to reopen in the state; construction and real estate returned Thursday.

Whitmer outlined a six-stage plan for reopening. She said the state is currently in the third stage, “flattening.” If hospitalizations continue to drop and cases and deaths level off, the state may allow small gatherings and some office and retail work to return for the next stage.

She faces multiple lawsuits regarding her use of emergency powers, including legal challenges from Republicans and a group of church leaders.

Info via WOOD-TV

Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a five-phase plan this week to reopen the state. Pritzker’s plan divides the state into four “health regions” that may vary in their timeline on easing restrictions.

Rural areas, for example, would likely be less restrictive than urban areas like Chicago. The state said most areas were in “Phase 2” of the plan. In order to make it to the next phase, regions must see flattening in the number of COVID-19 cases along with expanded testing and contact tracing.

In the third phase, businesses like manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons could reopen with limited capacity. Pritzker said the soonest that would happen is May 29.

Under the plan, regions could also fall back to a more restrictive phase if there’s a spike in cases and hospitalizations.

The fifth phase of the plan—“Illinois Restored”—wouldn’t be reached until a vaccine or highly effective treatment emerges for COVID-19. Until then, social distancing and face coverings will be the norm, according to Pritzker.

Info via WGN

Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s “Phase 2” reopening will begin May 22, with the reopening of restaurants.

When restaurants reopen, Beshear said they will be limited to 33% capacity inside with unlimited capacity outdoors.

Beshear said the restaurant plan was a compromise between public health and restarting the economy. He consulted with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the date, saying he didn’t want there to be significant differences that would prompt people to cross state lines.

Beshear said the target date for reopening movie theaters and fitness centers is June 1. The state hopes to reopen public and private campgrounds by June 11. By June 15, the state plans to reopen childcare centers and youth outdoor sports, although childcare centers will have limits on capacity.

Info via WKMS

Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said salons and barbershops can reopen May 15. Restaurants and bars can reopen for outside dining on that date as well, with inside dining set to reopen May 21.

DeWine acknowledged that reopening the economy will lead to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. He said the state must do everything in its power “not to let those [numbers] go very high.”

Parties at restaurants and bars are limited to 10 people or less. Each party will be separated by six feet or a physical barrier, such as high booth backs, Plexiglas and other materials that can safely keep them apart.

Restaurant workers will be required to wear masks unless it would cause a safety hazard for their work. Restaurants may also ask customers to wear a face covering.

Retail stores are set to open May 12. DeWine said that would mean that 89% of Ohio’s economy was up and running by then.

Info via WCMH

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 26. However, the order and plans for the state’s reopening remain in flux.

Evers, a Democrat, faces a challenge from state Republicans on the legality of the stay-at-home order. The case is in the hands of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is weighing whether Evers’ health secretary has the authority to shut down businesses.

Republicans, meanwhile, have proposed a regional reopening plan for the state, pointing out that rural areas have a lower number of COVID-19 cases. Evers said he worried that such a plan would lead to regional outbreaks without increased testing.

Ultimately, the state’s future plans rest on the Supreme Court’s decision.

Info via WITI

Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 18. However, retail businesses were allowed to resume curbside pickup and delivery starting May 4.

Businesses must use contactless payments, follow social distancing guidelines and minimize contact with customers. Walz said 30,000 people would return to work under the new guidelines.

Elective surgeries can resume in Minnesota starting May 11 under an executive order Walz signed this week. The order means doctors, dentists and veterinarians can offer certain procedures as long as they incorporate plans to keep patients and healthcare workers safe.

But Walz’s long-term plans are under fire. A coalition of churches and business owners filed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s executive orders during the pandemic, claiming the partial shutdown has violated their constitutional rights.

Info via CNN and the Star Tribune