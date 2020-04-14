Peyton and Ashley Manning donate 600 meals to feed health care workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Peyton and Ashley Manning donated hundreds of meals to front-line health care workers at a Tennessee hospital.

Loveless Café catered the meals for the staff at TriStar Summit in Hermitage, Tennessee. They were delivered Monday night, according to the hospital.

Manning played college football at the University of Tennessee before the Indianapolis Colts selected him in 1998 with the first overall pick of the NFL Draft. His wife was born in Memphis.

The hospital thanked the couple in a Facebook post:

Thank you Peyton and Ashley Manning for providing a delicious dinner to our staff this evening catered by The Loveless Cafe.

The business also posted on its page:

What an honor it was to serve these frontline healthcare workers and first responders for their commitment and service during the COVID-19 public health crisis.