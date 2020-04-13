Nurse gives personal cell phone to dying COVID-19 patient so he can say goodbye to wife, daughter

DETROIT, Mich. – A Michigan woman said goodbye to her dying husband after a nurse let him use her personal cell phone in the hospital.

According to CNN, Rayshone Smith died from COVID-19. His wife, Marini Smith, tested positive for the coronavirus as well. She wasn’t able to go to the hospital to visit him, an all-too-common occurrence during the pandemic.

“I didn’t want him to leave there alone, like I just feel like he was there for everybody and I felt like he was alone, like nobody was able to be there for him. I had to make an executive decision to keep myself and my daughter home. We don’t want to go to another funeral,” Marini said.

In the last three weeks, Smith, her father and her brother have all tested positive for COVID-19.

“People in the family started displaying flu-like symptoms, um, no idea [it] was corona, nothing like that just, ‘Hey, I don’t feel so good.’ My husband’s symptom was a high fever,” she said.

Marini last saw her husband on March 16, when he went to the hospital. She wasn’t able to see him in person again due to social distancing rules in place at the facility.

“They [were] like, ‘You can’t be here, you can’t be here,’ and they sent my daughter and I out,” she said. “We were sitting in a car asleep, waiting to hear from him. He said, ‘Baby they’re going to admit me.’”

The last time Marini talked to her husband was through a conversation on a nurse’s cell phone. The nurse, worried about Rayshone’s declining health, used her personal phone so he could talk to his wife and daughter on FaceTime.

“And I just told him, you know, I asked was he scared he said yeah. My husband everybody knows my husband. No, he’s not afraid of anything, but he was very, very scared.”

Marini said her husband died a week after being admitted to the hospital.

“He went to hospital on a Monday, and he passed away on a Monday.”