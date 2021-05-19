Noblesville mass vaccine clinic to close as officials focus on smaller sites

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.––After close to 55,000 administered vaccinations, the Hamilton County Health Department said Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Noblesville 4H Fairgrounds will cease operating after Friday, July 2.

“Recent numbers of fully vaccinated people in our community and a noticeable decline in future appointments have allowed us to begin scaling down our mass clinic operations,” says Jason LeMaster, administrator for the Hamilton County Health Department.

According to the health department, more pop-up community clinics will be scheduled after the mass vaccination site closes.

“There’s been a big push to demobilize mass clinics across the state and start pushing smaller clinics, taking the vaccine to the where the people are,” LeMaster adds. “Working from our office again will also allow us to get back to our primary role of providing childhood vaccinations alongside the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Hamilton County will announce additional site locations, dates, and times as future vaccination plans are determined.

Officials said the last day to schedule appointments for first doses at the 4H Fairgrounds will be Monday, June 7. Hoosiers that receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as a walk-in after June 7 will need to schedule their second dose at another Pfizer location. Those appointments can be made through OurShot.In.Gov or by calling 2-1-1.