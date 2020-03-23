Noblesville declares local disaster emergency to address coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen announced Monday the declaration of a local disaster emergency to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jensen is asking nonessential businesses to close and for residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay home.

“Issuing a local disaster emergency in Noblesville works in conjunction with Governor Holcomb’s stay-at-home order and strengthens enforcement here in our city,” Mayor Jensen stated in a press release. “I ask you only leave your home if you work at an essential business, are getting necessary supplies or must leave for health and safety purposes.”

The city says this preventative measure to suspend in-person contact is necessary to avoid the spread of COVID-19, particularly in relation to individuals in higher-risk segments of our population.

Mayor Jensen has directed Noblesville police and fire departments to take "reasonable action to enforce this order with the understanding that this is an unprecedented time."

The executive order will be effective starting March 25.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses will continue to operate. To view a full list of essential businesses and to view Governor Holcomb’s Directive For Hoosiers to Stay At Home, visit the state’s website.

Noblesville City Court has been suspended until May 2020. If you have a hearing, please contact the City Court at 317-776-6344 or visit the city's website.

The City of Noblesville government remains operational to continue to provide essential service to ensure the safety and well-being of residents. However, all city buildings will close. Noblesville wants to remind the community that all permit applications, forms and online bill-paying can be accessed or downloaded from the city's website.

Visit The City of Noblesville's coronavirus page for local resources and to stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information.