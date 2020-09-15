New study from Notre Dame shows importance of coronavirus precautions at Indiana schools

A new study from the University of Notre Dame shows just how important COVID-19 precautions are, especially in schools.

For the fall semester, schools had to choose in-person instruction, virtual classes or a combination of the two. Researchers found that safety measures like masks and social distancing in schools are vital in preventing thousands of infections and deaths among Hoosiers.

Notre Dame’s study examined the back-to-school effect of coronavirus in Indiana. It took into account things like school capacity and face mask compliance.

According to the study, schools that opened at full capacity without enforcing mask mandates led to a projected 2.49 million infections and 9,117 deaths by the end of the year.

Schools that elected for 100% virtual instruction or 50% capacity and wore masks led to an estimated 19,527 infections and 360 deaths.

“It does illustrate that we could be preventing on the order of thousands of deaths among Hoosiers this fall based on the types of things that are taking place,” said Alex Perkins, an associate professor at Notre Dame.

Researchers said social distancing in the classroom looks to the one of the biggest factors in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Most deaths would involve parents and teachers since children are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19.

Notre Dame researchers said the study emphasizes how important it is to have precautions at school to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community. It also shows how important it is to take precautions outside of school as well.

Many schools are keeping track of their own COVID-19 cases—and the state is still working on a dashboard to share that data publicly.

For now, the state has a color-coded map to measure the spread of COVID-19 on a county-by-county basis. As of its last update, no counties were in the red category that signifies high community spread.