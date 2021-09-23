Muncie nurse’s Facebook post goes viral as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline

MUNCIE, Ind. — A local nurse’s passionate Facebook post has been shared more than 30,000 times since it was posted more than a week ago.

Kadee Klafka is a registered nurse at Ball Hospital in Muncie. For the last 19 months she’s treated patient after patient for COVID-19. She gets to know some of them, and she watches some of them die.

“I still remember one of our patients who passed away on their wedding anniversary in September,” said Klafka. “These are people who deserve to live longer.”



Pictures courtesy of Kadee Klafka

Klafka wants people to remember the COVID-19 numbers we see every day, are really people. That was part of her message in the Facebook post on the IU Health Ball, Blackford and Jay page.

“I was hoping a few hundred people would read it and understand our lives inside the hospital,” she said.

In the post, Klafka detailed her and her coworker’s experiences treating patients with COVID-19.

“We are so tired. Exhausted. Mentally and emotionally undone…. because we don’t see numbers. I see my patients and their family members. I see the grief and share it with them. Now, there’s a vaccine, which makes this virus preventable and/or so much more mild that patients wouldn’t need the hospital if they did get it. Some of my closest family members continue to decline to get the vaccine and I’m so frustrated and tired and angry,” she wrote in the post.

As of Thursday, the post has more than 30,000 shares, 12,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

Klafka’s message comes amid what seems to be the first downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations in more than two months.

According to the ISDH hospitalizations dashboard, hospitalizations peaked on Monday, Sept. 13 with 2,687 people in Indiana hospitals with COVID-19. As of the most recent data from Wednesday, Sept. 22, there are now 2,336 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That is a drop of more than 350 people in nine days.

Spokespeople for Eskenazi, IU Health, Johnson Memorial, Community, and Franciscan hospitals all told CBS 4 they’ve seen COVID hospitalizations drop in their hospitals in the last week.

“I think there’s many reasons, people are masking up again,” said Dr. Graham Carlos, Chief of Medicine at Eskenazi Health

Carlos said as cases increased more people and schools brought back precautions and this is causing COVID-19 hospitalization numbers to go down.

He said it’s cause for guarded optimism as winter approaches.

“It’s so hard to predict how it’s going to surge again and when it’s going to surge again,” Carlos said.

For Klafka, she’s holding onto hope each day as she goes into work.

“There’s still at least 10 patients on our floor that may not make it off the ventilator and those are the people I’m focused on today,” she said.