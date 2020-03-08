Muncie couple stuck on cruise ship hit by COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muncie residents Vicki Fisher and her husband Bill are two of the more than 3,500 people stuck on the Grand Princess.

Their 15-day journey from San Francisco to Hawaii was interrupted on Wednesday. That is when they learned a passenger on a previous cruise contracted the new coronavirus and passed away.

The Muncie couple tell us they have been quarantined in their room since Thursday. They were supposed to dock in San Francisco Saturday morning, but the ship has been held off the coast.

Saturday was Vicki's birthday. She said this is her most memorable birthday yet. Vicki said the cruise director and his staff called to sing happy birthday over the phone. They also left her journal and birthday card outside her room door.

"I am not getting super upset," she said. "I have faith and kind of what will be, will be. If you have faith, you just realize this is not in your hands."

As of Friday, 46 people were tested for the infection. 21 people tested positive, Vice President Mike Pence said during a press briefing. Of the 21 people who tested positive, 19 were crew members of the ship and two were passengers. One test was inconclusive.

VP Pence said the Grand Princess was on its second tour, and they know of coronavirus infections from the first tour as well.

Grand Princess Capt. John Smith, in a recording provided by passenger Laurie Miller of San Jose, told guests the ship will dock in Oakland. Princess Cruises says it's expected to arrive on Monday.

All passengers and crew members will be tested for the coronavirus.

Pence commended the U.S. Coast Guard for flying coronavirus tests to the ship.

As of Saturday afternoon, Vicki and her husband said they had not been tested for the coronavirus. She's thankful they both feel healthy right now.

The couple has been passing the time by playing cards and solving puzzles provided by the cruise ship. The couple feels lucky to have a balcony in their room so they can get some fresh air while they wait to dock.

They are also enjoying room service, which is delivered to guests every day.

