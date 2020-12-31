More than 75,000 people have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS– More than 75,000 people in Indiana have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s new vaccine dashboard.

According to the state’s allocation plan, frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff of nursing homes can get the vaccine right now.

Dr. Linsday Weaver, chief medical officer of ISDH, said more than 110,000 Hoosiers in total have scheduled appointments for a vaccine through next Monday, and those numbers will continue to grow. She said that data does not include the 40,000 doses set aside for longterm care facility residents and staff.

Wednesday marks just a little more than two weeks since Indiana received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials expect vaccinations will ramp up as we get past the holidays.

“We continue to focus our vaccination efforts on our frontline workers because they are at the greatest risk of exposure,” said Dr. Weaver.

By the end of the week, Indiana will have been allocated 146,250 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and 152,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. That adds up to just under 300,000 doses. Dr. Weaver explained this represents nearly 250,000 healthcare workers who can receive their first dose and another 40,000 doses directed to longterm care.

“While it appears we have a lot of extra vaccine, that really is not the case,” she said during Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly press briefing. “We received a sizable initial shipment of vaccine, but our weekly allocations will be lower going forward.”

The Indiana State Department of Health said they expect to absorb any excess over the next couple of weeks as vaccinations pick up after the holidays and as the state prepares for lower allocations.

Over at Indiana University Health, the hospital network believes their frontline workers will have their first dose by end of January if they want to be vaccinated.

“I feel great about it,” said Dr. Chris Weaver, chief clinical officer for IU Health. “Through our seven sites, we are able to give somewhere around 2,500 doses a day, which is pretty dang good.”

As of Wednesday, IU Health has administered a COVID-19 vaccine to 17,000 people. 5,000 of those vaccinations happened at IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis.

The hospital network said it conducted a survey within its system and found 93% of physicians shared they would get the vaccine when eligible. Dr. Weaver said when the survey included all healthcare workers, the number dropped to 60 or 70%.