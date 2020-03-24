More than $7 million in relief grants released to 46 central Indiana organizations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Forty-six community organizations in central Indiana received grant money Tuesday from the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund (C-CERF)
The grants total $7,305,000 and will be used to help stabilize community organizations who are helping Hoosiers during this pandemic.
Here are the organizations and amounts received:
|Alternatives Incorporated
|$50,000
|American Red Cross of Greater Indianapolis
|$250,000
|AYS
|$400,000
|Barbara B. Jordan YMCA
|$50,000
|Boone County Senior Services
|$20,000
|Caring Center/Project Help
|$25,000
|Catholic Charities Indianapolis
|$250,000
|Christamore House
|$100,000
|Churches in Mission
|$50,000
|CICOA Aging and In-Home Solutions
|$75,000
|Coburn Place Safe Haven
|$50,000
|Community Alliance of the Far Eastside
|$100,000
|Concord Neighborhood Center
|$100,000
|Early Learning Indiana
|$250,000
|Edna Martin Christian Center
|$250,000
|Family Promise of Hendricks County
|$25,000
|Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center at Crooked Creek
|$50,000
|Flanner House of Indianapolis
|$200,000
|Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana
|$750,000
|Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County
|$50,000
|Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana
|$250,000
|Hawthorne Community Center
|$100,000
|Hendricks County Senior Services
|$50,000
|Horizon House
|$100,000
|HVAF of Indiana
|$50,000
|Immigrant Welcome Center
|$20,000
|Indiana 211 Partnership
|$200,000
|Indianapolis Urban League
|$200,000
|John H. Boner Neighborhood Centers
|$250,000
|The Julian Center
|$250,000
|La Plaza
|$100,000
|Martin Luther King Community Center
|$100,000
|Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center
|$100,000
|Meals on Wheels
|$20,000
|Meals on Wheels of Hancock County
|$20,000
|Midwest Food Bank
|$250,000
|PACE
|$50,000
|St. Vincent de Paul Society
|$150,000
|The Salvation Army
|$250,000
|Second Helpings
|$750,000
|Sheltering Wings
|$50,000
|Shepherd Community, Inc.
|$100,000
|Southeast Community Services
|$200,000
|Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
|$100,000
|Wheeler Mission Ministries
|$250,000
|YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
|$400,000
These grants are the first phase of C-CERF funding. The relief fund received investments from Lilly Endowment Inc., Central Indiana Community Foundation (through the Glick Fund and The Indianapolis Foundation), Eli Lilly and Company Foundation, Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, and United Way of Central Indiana.
The fund now stands at more than $17.8 million.
“Our coalition of funders has been in daily communication with community leaders across Central Indiana to assess emerging needs and direct service providers to better understand their most pressing challenges,” said Ann Murtlow, president & CEO, United Way of Central Indiana, which is administering the fund. “With this information, the founding funders of C-CERF were able to make decisions on grants to organizations that serve in critical service areas that provide flexibility to problem solve in a rapidly changing environment.”
C-CERF focuses on funding these types of services:
- Childcare for healthcare workers and first responders
- Food access for those struggling to make ends meet
- Homeless and shelter care that allows for safe health practices
- Strengthening access to resources for seniors and immigrants
- Disaster planning and infrastructure support to connect people to services
- Multi-service centers to help them address current and emerging needs in their neighborhoods
To learn more or to donate to the C-CERF, text HELP2020 to 91999 or visit their website.