More than $7 million in relief grants released to 46 central Indiana organizations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Forty-six community organizations in central Indiana received grant money Tuesday from the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund (C-CERF)

The grants total $7,305,000 and will be used to help stabilize community organizations who are helping Hoosiers during this pandemic.

Here are the organizations and amounts received:

Alternatives Incorporated $50,000 American Red Cross of Greater Indianapolis $250,000 AYS $400,000 Barbara B. Jordan YMCA $50,000 Boone County Senior Services $20,000 Caring Center/Project Help $25,000 Catholic Charities Indianapolis $250,000 Christamore House $100,000 Churches in Mission $50,000 CICOA Aging and In-Home Solutions $75,000 Coburn Place Safe Haven $50,000 Community Alliance of the Far Eastside $100,000 Concord Neighborhood Center $100,000 Early Learning Indiana $250,000 Edna Martin Christian Center $250,000 Family Promise of Hendricks County $25,000 Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center at Crooked Creek $50,000 Flanner House of Indianapolis $200,000 Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana $750,000 Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County $50,000 Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana $250,000 Hawthorne Community Center $100,000 Hendricks County Senior Services $50,000 Horizon House $100,000 HVAF of Indiana $50,000 Immigrant Welcome Center $20,000 Indiana 211 Partnership $200,000 Indianapolis Urban League $200,000 John H. Boner Neighborhood Centers $250,000 The Julian Center $250,000 La Plaza $100,000 Martin Luther King Community Center $100,000 Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center $100,000 Meals on Wheels $20,000 Meals on Wheels of Hancock County $20,000 Midwest Food Bank $250,000 PACE $50,000 St. Vincent de Paul Society $150,000 The Salvation Army $250,000 Second Helpings $750,000 Sheltering Wings $50,000 Shepherd Community, Inc. $100,000 Southeast Community Services $200,000 Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana $100,000 Wheeler Mission Ministries $250,000 YMCA of Greater Indianapolis $400,000

These grants are the first phase of C-CERF funding. The relief fund received investments from Lilly Endowment Inc., Central Indiana Community Foundation (through the Glick Fund and The Indianapolis Foundation), Eli Lilly and Company Foundation, Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, and United Way of Central Indiana.

The fund now stands at more than $17.8 million.

“Our coalition of funders has been in daily communication with community leaders across Central Indiana to assess emerging needs and direct service providers to better understand their most pressing challenges,” said Ann Murtlow, president & CEO, United Way of Central Indiana, which is administering the fund. “With this information, the founding funders of C-CERF were able to make decisions on grants to organizations that serve in critical service areas that provide flexibility to problem solve in a rapidly changing environment.”

C-CERF focuses on funding these types of services:

Childcare for healthcare workers and first responders

Food access for those struggling to make ends meet

Homeless and shelter care that allows for safe health practices

Strengthening access to resources for seniors and immigrants

Disaster planning and infrastructure support to connect people to services

Multi-service centers to help them address current and emerging needs in their neighborhoods

To learn more or to donate to the C-CERF, text HELP2020 to 91999 or visit their website.