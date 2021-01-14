More than 250,000 Hoosier seniors schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) provided an update Thursday on the amount of senior Hoosiers signing up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

ISDH reported more than 250,000 Hoosiers ages 70 and older scheduled an appointment to get their first dose.

Wednesday was the first day Hoosiers 70-79 years old were eligible to sign up, and more than 125,000 did just that.

The numbers do not include those vaccinated in long-term care facilities.

ISDH says 11% of Indiana’s population is 70 or older, and represent 42% of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The group also accounts for 78% of deaths in the state.

According to the ISDH COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, nearly 50,000 Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated and more than 238,000 have gotten their first dose.

Eligible Hoosiers can register for an appointment by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging.

