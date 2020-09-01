More fraternities, sororities at Indiana University directed to quarantine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Additional Greek organizations are now under quarantine at Indiana University.

Last week, the university released a list of eight Greek houses that had been asked to quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Now, six additional Greek organizations have been directed to quarantine by the Monroe County Health Department, according to the Bloomington Herald-Times.

Those asked to quarantine should return home or relocate to a separate housing area and isolate for at least 10 days. Close contacts should do the same for at least two weeks.

IU has started mitigation testing on campus to identify potential “clusters” of COVID-19 cases and limit the spread of coronavirus.

All Greek houses and the Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses are required to suspend in-person activities until Sept. 14. That does not include residence halls.

Added to the list:

Alpha Xi Delta

Delta Gamma

Pi Beta Phi

Pi Kappa Phi

Sigma Chi

Zeta Tau Alpha

The original list:

Alpha Delta Pi

Alpha Sigma Pi

Beta Theta Pi

Kappa Kappa Gamma

Phi Gamma Delta

Phi Kappa Psi

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Theta Chi