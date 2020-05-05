Monroe County maintains stay-at-home order through May 15 at least

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Public Health Authority issued a public health order directing the continuation of the governor’s stay-at-home order until at least May 15.

The decision was made in coordination with Monroe County government and the City of Bloomington.

“Locally, data and our public health indicators do not show we are meeting the gating criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Control nor is there a decline of the incidence of COVID-19 in Monroe County; therefore, the intent of this Health Order is to MAINTAIN the STATUS QUO and current measures, until those gating criteria are met,” the order reads in-part.

The Monroe County Health Department released the following infographic enumerating the protocols it the most recent order entails.

Click here to read the order in its entirety.