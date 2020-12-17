Moderna vaccine up for FDA vote Thursday

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

The FDA is set to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss Moderna’s vaccine.

Americans can expect the approval to be even faster than the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved last week after the FDA panel met on Thursday, December 10.

There’s a chance the Moderna vaccine could be approved by Friday or even earlier.

This vaccine is said to be 94.5 percent effective and requires two doses four weeks apart. Moderna officials also said it can show their vaccine prevents asymptomatic infections.

Last week, the FDA panel recommended the Pfizer vaccine. It is already being distributed to health officials across the nation.

When asked about the differences between Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, this is what one IU Health doctor had to say.

“There probably aren’t a lot of differences, the technology is probably very similar,” said Dr. Paul Calkins, the interim chief medical executive for IU Health.”

“The real difference is in the handling temperature. The Moderna vaccine can be kept in something that is like a regular freezer, and it’s good for 30 days in a fridge.”

Health officials say nearly 5.9 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine are ready to go right now.

If approved, more than 3,000 sites could get it beginning next week.

Officials at IU Health say they are ready to hit the ground running and are well prepared for possible delivery of Moderna’s vaccine.

Thursday’s FDA discussion and vote is set to take place at 3 p.m.