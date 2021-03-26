Mobile vaccine clinic held at Eastern Star Church

INDIANAPOLIS — Eastern Star Church is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible Hoosiers on Friday and Saturday.

It will be held at the church’s care center at 5719 Massachusetts Avenue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

According to the church, all time slots have already been filled. Workers from IU Health will run the clinic and administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The free vaccinations are part of Eastern Star Church’s ROCK Initiative (Renewing Our Community for the Kingdom). The five-year plan, launched in 2017, is fulfilling the church’s mission to improve the quality of life in the underserved, impoverished, and largely Black community of Arlington Woods which surrounds its’ main church campus.

The clinic is the first of four mobile vaccine clinics announced this week by the Marion County Health Department.

There will also be clinics held at Light of the World Christian Church, Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis, and Riverside Park. Dates for those locations have yet to be announced.

A mass vaccine clinic will also be held at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend this weekend. You must have an appointment to attend.

From ISDH:

Who is eligible to receive vaccine?

If you are an Indiana resident and answer yes to any of these questions, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Are you age 40 or older?

Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include: Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc. This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care

Examples include: Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)

(Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients) Are you a first responder (firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) who is regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid ?

(firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) Are you an educator or support staff? Examples include: Teacher or staff in pre-K through high school, childcare center or Head Start and Early Start programs Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors, administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers

Examples include: