Meijer giving customers $10 coupon for getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meijer is offering customers a $10 coupon for getting vaccinated.

The retailer said people who schedule and finish their vaccine shots at Meijer will receive a $10 coupon to use on their next purchase of $50 or more.

If you received the COVID-19 vaccine somewhere else, simply bring your immunization card to your Meijer pharmacy to get the coupon.

From Meijer’s website:

For those who are already vaccinated, thank you for keeping your neighbors safe. No matter where you were vaccinated, you are eligible for $10 off your next purchase of $50 or more. Bring your completed vaccination card to your local Meijer Pharmacy to receive your coupon.

The coupons are good through July 15. Learn more at Meijer’s website.

Hoosiers can book a vaccination appointment at ourshot.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News