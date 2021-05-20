Meijer giving customers $10 coupon for getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Meijer is offering customers a $10 coupon for getting vaccinated.

The retailer said people who schedule and finish their vaccine shots at Meijer will receive a $10 coupon to use on their next purchase of $50 or more.

If you received the COVID-19 vaccine somewhere else, simply bring your immunization card to your Meijer pharmacy to get the coupon.

From Meijer’s website:

For those who are already vaccinated, thank you for keeping your neighbors safe. No matter where you were vaccinated, you are eligible for $10 off your next purchase of $50 or more. Bring your completed vaccination card to your local Meijer Pharmacy to receive your coupon.

The coupons are good through July 15. Learn more at Meijer’s website.

Hoosiers can book a vaccination appointment at ourshot.in.gov.