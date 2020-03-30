Medical personnel, first responders, National Guard customers can get discount from Dollar General during coronavirus pandemic

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Dollar General is hoping to ease the burden on medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsman by offering a special discount during the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain said eligible individuals can present their employment badge or ID to receive a 10% discount.

The offer begins Monday, March 30, and will last through at least April 30, the company said. An extension is possible, depending on how the pandemic develops.

The company is also ramping up bonuses and discounts for employees who are working during the pandemic. Stores are closing an hour early to clean and restock shelves.

Dollar General is also using the first hour of each morning to allow senior customers to shop.